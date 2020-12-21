Incident in Lewis County ruled ‘murder/suicide’ by the Sheriff’s Department

WESTON, W.Va. — An incident on December 16 in Weston has been ruled a murder-suicide by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department.

According to a press release sent out by the sheriff’s office, deputies were dispatched to an emergency call placed by a male subject located at a residence at 962 Limestone Run Rd. in Weston.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they located two male subjects in the house who “were deceased upon arrival,” the release states.

Deputies said that the “two male subjects died due to gunshot wounds as a result of a murder/suicide” and that no names or additional details are being released at this time so that family members may be notified.

The incident is being investigated by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department and West Virginia State Police.