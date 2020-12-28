Indiana woman in custody after multiple county pursuit on I-79 in Marion and Harrison counties

WHITE HALL, W.Va. — An Indiana woman is in custody after a multiple county pursuit on I-79 through Marion and Harrison counties.

On Dec. 26, officers with the White Hall Police Department were called to investigate a suspicious vehicle parked at the BB&T bank location in White Hall, according to a criminal complaint.

Olga Rymond

When officers made contact with a female sleeping in the back seat of the vehicle, she gave her name as Sharon Ward, however, officers later identified her as Olga Rymond, 38, of Clarksville, Indiana, officers said.

While officers were running Rymond’s information in their police cruiser, she “got back in the driver seat and started back” into officers’ cruiser; officers then moved to avoid Rymond striking their cruiser, at which point she “fled the parking lot,” according to the complaint.

Rymond then drove onto the interstate, driving southbound, “several times cutting in front of other southbound cars,” and she continued into Harrison County, where the Bridgeport Police Department “deployed spike strips,” officers said.

When Rymond’s vehicle hit the spike strip, it got her right front tire, and she pulled off of the interstate at a rest stop, at which point Rymond “pulled to a stop she attempted to open the driver side door” where it appeared “she was going to run on foot,” according to the complaint.

Officers blocked the door to Rymond’s vehicle to prevent her from fleeing, at which point she “attempted to exit the passenger side of the vehicle” where officers then grabbed her, officers said.

When Rymond attempted to break free from officers’ grip, officers tried to use a taser on her, but “her coat interfered with the darts,” however, officers were able to place Rymon in handcuffs and place her into their cruiser, according to the complaint.

Rymond has been charged with fleeing with reckless indifference. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $75,012 bond.