Indictments dismissed against magistrates from Gilmer, Lewis counties facing federal charges

ELKINS, W.Va. – Federal indictments have been dismissed against magistrates from Gilmer and Lewis counties, with one magistrate resigning as part of a deferred prosecution agreement.

A federal judge approved a motion to dismiss the indictments, while also denying a motion to continue and rejecting the proposed deferred prosecution agreements.

In rejecting the agreements for Lewis County Magistrate Roger D. Clem Jr. and Gilmer County Magistrate Alton L. Skinner II, Judge Thomas S. Kleeh stated “… where the Government asks the Court to defer the prosecution of an Indictment returned by a grand jury, without any proposed compliance monitoring or oversight of Defendants by an agency or administrative body capable of enforcing meaningful sanctions, the integrity of the Court is implicated.”

In a separate order, Kleeh granted the motion to dismiss the indictments against Clem and Skinner. In that order, Kleeh acknowledged that “Unlike the Government’s prior motion to continue…the Court need not consider the substance of the non-prosecution agreements or weigh any Speedy Trial Act issue. The Government has elected to dismiss the Indictment as to both Defendants pursuant to non-prosecution agreements as is within its discretion.”

Clem and Skinner were accused of working to arrange bond for detainees with a bonding company operated by Skinner’s spouse, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. They faced charges involving wire fraud, mail fraud and obstruction.

A press release from the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia states that Skinner is resigning, effective at the end of the day on October 25. It states that “Magistrate Skinner’s resignation letter said his resignation was pursuant to an agreement with the U.S. Attorney’s Office.”

Senior Status Magistrate Teresa Robinson is serving in Skinner’s place temporarily.

Chief Fourteenth Judicial Circuit Judge Richard A. Facemire will appoint a permanent replacement for Skinner in the near future, according to the release.