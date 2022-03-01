WESTON, W.Va. — Three people have been charged after task force members found an infant in a vehicle while conducting an undercover operation at a known drug house in Weston.

James Breeden

On Feb. 28, members of the Mountain Lakes Drug and Violent Crime Task Force were conducting an undercover operation near a “known drug house” on East 7th Street in Weston when they observed a man exit the residence, according to a criminal complaint.

The man, identified as James Breeden, 28, of Weston, then got into a vehicle and task force officers drove in front of the Breeden, and when they reached the area of Shady Brook, Breeden “started beeping his horn trying to get [task force members] to stop,” task force members said.

Katelyn Rose

At that point, they activated their unmarked vehicle’s emergency lights and made contact with Breeden and the vehicle’s other occupants, identified as Katelyn Rose, 26, of Charleston; and Chapin Richards, 24, of Weston, according to the complaint.

While task force members spoke with Breeden, they “observed a smoking device for meth in plain view along with a burnt marijuana blunt cigarette,” at which point all of the vehicle’s occupants were removed, task force members said.

Chapin Richards

At that time, task force members located “a small infant child in the back seat”; a probable cause search of a fanny pack on Breeden’s person resulted in task force members locating a “large amount” of cash, suspected heroin bundles, as well as a container with suspected heroin, according to the complaint.

After the three were taken into custody, CPS workers were contacted and “took possession of the infant child,” task force members said.

Breeden has been charged with child neglect creating risk of injury and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in Central Regional Jail on $50,000 bond.

Rose has been charged with child neglect creating risk of injury. She is being held on $30,000 bond.

Richards has been charged with conspiracy. He is being held in Central Regional Jail on $25,000 bond.