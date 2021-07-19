Information on fatal motorcycle accident in Upshur County released

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — Information on a fatal motorcycle accident in Upshur County has been released.

On July 11, the Upshur County 911 Communications Center received a call in reference to a single-vehicle accident taking place on Stoney Run Road in Buckhannon, according to a press release sent out by the Upshur County Sheriff’s Department.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they were informed that the victim, identified as Michael Riffle, 40, of Buckhannon, was deceased upon arrival, the release states.

An investigation into the crash showed that Riffle was traveling east on Stoney Run Road when “he crossed the double yellow line” and then “left the roadway” to the north, deputies said.

At that point, Riffle “traveled inside the guardrail, and struck the guardrail support beam behind the guardrail face,” which “launched” Riffle while on the motorcycle to the north “and into the fence line,” according to the release.

Deputies observed on the guardrail “what appeared to be rubber from the tire,” and that “the beam was also bent down and partially separated from the guardrail,” as well as “tire marks in the gravel behind the guardrail leading to the support beam,” the release states.

Riffle was found “approximately 47 feet from where the vehicle left the roadway,” according to deputies.

Deputies were assisted by troopers with the West Virginia State Police. An investigation is ongoing at this time.