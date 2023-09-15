ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — An inmate fled from his work crew at the Mountain State Forest Festival Building near Bluegrass Park in Elkins, the city announced Friday afternoon.

Denver Bennett

Residents are asked not to approach Denver Bennett if they see him, and instead call 911 immediately.

According to the West Virginia Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (DCR) website, Bennett is an inmate at the Pruntytown Correctional Center who has two prior convictions: Shoplifting, 3rd offense in 2018 and felony fleeing from an officer in a vehicle in 2022.

DCR records list him as 6’0″ and 210 pounds.