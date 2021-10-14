Investigators & Assistant U.S. Attorneys honored for work on VA Hospital serial killer case

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A team of investigators and prosecutors is being honored for its work on the case of Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center serial killer Reta Mays, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced Thursday.

The Annual Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency Awards ceremony took place virtually this week. The award for excellence in investigation was given to the Veterans Affairs Office of Inspector General investigative team for the murders committed by a nursing assistant at the Clarksburg VAMC. This award is given in recognition of “the personal sacrifice, exceptional investigative work, and unwavering dedication demonstrated in successfully investigating this case.”

The team being honored is made up of Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jarod Douglas and Brandon Flower, VA OIG Resident Agent in Charge Keith Vereb, VA OIG Special Agent in Charge Colin Davis, VA OIG Special Agent in Charge Kim Lampkins, FBI Special Agent Ashley Archibald, and Corporal John Smith of the West Virginia State Police.

In July 2020, Reta Mays, a former nursing assistant at the VA Medical Center in Clarksburg, admitted to killing seven veterans, and attempting to kill an eighth, with insulin injections. Mays was sentenced in May 2021 to seven consecutive life sentences plus 20 years.

The Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency (CIGIE) is an independent entity established within the executive branch to address integrity, economy and effectiveness issues that transcend individual Government agencies and aid in the establishment of a professional, well-trained and highly skilled workforce in the Offices of Inspectors General.

Also on Thursday, a medicolegal symposium, involving many of the key players in the Mays investigation, was held at West Virginia University, to discuss the case.