MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you’ve seen rumors about a group of people roaming around downtown Morgantown and wearing ski masks while committing crimes, the Morgantown Police Department said that’s not the case.

In a Facebook post, the police department said that the rumors claim a group of men wearing ski masks, who are armed with golf clubs are attacking and mugging people downtown. But the Morgantown Police Department said there have not been any such incidents reported to the MPD or University Police at this time.

Police said there have only been two recent incidents that involved someone wearing a ski mask. One happened on Tuesday, Dec. 6, when police said they received a report of a suspicious person in a ski mask at the Wise Library. Police said when they found him, they determined that he was not involved in any criminal activity.

The other incident, according to police was on Nov. 5, 2022, on Chestnut Street when a man in a ski mask shot another man. He has been identified and arrested, according to police.

Anyone who sees something suspicious is asked by the Morgantown Police Department to call 911.