RIPLEY, W.Va. (WOWK) — A man has been arrested in Jackson County in connection to a child solicitation investigation.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO), James L. Webb, 55, of Millwood, West Virginia, allegedly sent explicit photos to a 15-year-old girl in Harrison County.

Following an investigation, authorities obtained a search warrant for Webb’s address and searched the home. The JCSO said Webb was later arrested at his place of employment.

Webb has been charged with one count of solicitation of a minor via computer, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said that he was arraigned and taken to the South Central Regional Jail on a $100,000 bond.

The agencies that investigated this case include the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County Bureau of Investigations and the Nutter Fort Police Department.