Jane Lew fire ruled ‘suspicious’ after body is found inside abandoned residence

JANE LEW, W.Va. — Deputies with the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department have ruled a fire at an abandoned residence in Jane Lew on Saturday as “suspicious,” according to a press release.

In the release, deputies state that the fire occurred at approximately 6 a.m. that day and that the fire department originally deemed the fire “suspicious,” which is what caused the sheriff’s department to join other law enforcement agencies to begin an investigation into the incident.

When deputies began to investigate the area, “a body was discovered in the rubble,” but the identity has yet to be determined, according to the release.

Along with Lewis County deputies, the West Virginia State Fire Marshal and the Mountain Lakes Drug and Task Force are investigating the incident, officials said.

There is no further information available at this time.