Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

Jenkins Ford offering reward following auto theft incident, troopers investigating

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

Image License
Photo: Pixabay

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Jenkins Ford in Buckhannon is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual or individuals responsible for the alleged auto theft and destruction of property that took place at the dealership on Saturday.

According to a post on the dealership’s Facebook page, early on November 30, a white 2008 Ford E-350 Box Van and four chrome wheels/tires off of a new 2019 Ford Super Duty were stolen from the dealership. Jenkins Ford stated the Ford Super Duty also had some windows broken and was left sitting on rocks.

In the post, the dealership stated that they have already shared surveillance footage and information with law enforcement. The dealership also urged anyone with further information to contact the Buckhannon Detachment of the West Virginia State Police at (304)-473-4200 and Jenkins Ford at (304)-472-1700.

Below are some pictures posted by Jenkins Ford of the supposed stolen/vandalized property. All photos were posted on the Jenkins Ford Facebook page.

  • Photo of the Ford Super Duty after wheels/tires were allegedly stolen
  • Photo of the style of wheels that were allegedly stolen
  • Photo of the allegedly stolen 2008 E-350 Box Van that was stolen

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter the Home For the Holidays Contest
Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories