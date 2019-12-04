Jenkins Ford offering reward following auto theft incident, troopers investigating

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Jenkins Ford in Buckhannon is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual or individuals responsible for the alleged auto theft and destruction of property that took place at the dealership on Saturday.

According to a post on the dealership’s Facebook page, early on November 30, a white 2008 Ford E-350 Box Van and four chrome wheels/tires off of a new 2019 Ford Super Duty were stolen from the dealership. Jenkins Ford stated the Ford Super Duty also had some windows broken and was left sitting on rocks.

In the post, the dealership stated that they have already shared surveillance footage and information with law enforcement. The dealership also urged anyone with further information to contact the Buckhannon Detachment of the West Virginia State Police at (304)-473-4200 and Jenkins Ford at (304)-472-1700.

Below are some pictures posted by Jenkins Ford of the supposed stolen/vandalized property. All photos were posted on the Jenkins Ford Facebook page.