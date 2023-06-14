GRAFTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Marion County man has been sentenced to life with mercy for the 2021 murder of Tyler Poston of Grafton.

Josh Price

A Taylor County judge sentenced Joshua Price, 31, of Farmington in court on Wednesday.

Price will serve 20 years on two counts of computer fraud, 20 years on one count of first-degree arson and life with mercy for shooting Poston in June 2021. The arson charges stem from a Jan. 12 incident involving Poston’s Grafton home. Poston was 26 years old and left behind a girlfriend and his daughter, referred to in his obituary as “his little love of his life.”

Poston’s mother, father and stepfather made victims’ impact statements prior to the sentencing.

During the course of the investigation into Poston’s death, law enforcement said they learned that Price “had planned on killing Tyler Poston” and that Price “had homicidal ideations toward the victim.”

He was caught because shell casings at the scene matched shell casings in Price’s truck, and ATF agents analyzed the firearm and shells, determining that the weapon used to murder Poston was directly linked to Price.

Poston’s murder inspired #JusticeForTylerPoston on Facebook, as well as a Facebook page.