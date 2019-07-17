Judge sentences Buckhannon woman for methamphetamine distribution

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A federal judge sentenced a Buckhannon woman on a methamphetamine charge.

Ann Marie Stankus, 25, was sentenced to 3 years, 6 months in prison for distributing methamphetamine, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Stankus pleaded guilty in February 2019 to one count of aiding and abetting the possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Stankus admitted to working with another person to distribute methamphetamine in December 2017 in Upshur County.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Greater Harrison Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated.

The investigation was funded in part by the federal Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force Program. The OCDETF program supplies critical federal funding and coordination that allows federal and state agencies to work together to successfully identify, investigate and prosecute major interstate and international drug trafficking organizations and other criminal enterprises.