Judge sentences Doddridge County woman on methamphetamine charge

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A judge has sentenced a Doddridge County woman for methamphetamine distribution.

Kelly Wright-Meyers, 36, of West Union, will spend 2 years, 10 months in prison for distributing methamphetamine, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Wright-Meyers pleaded guilty in April 2019 to one count of distribution of methamphetamine. Wright-Meyers admitted to selling methamphetamine in December 2017 in Harrison County, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Greater Harrison Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated. The United States Marshals Service assisted in the arrests.

The investigation was funded in part by the federal Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force Program. The OCDETF program supplies critical federal funding and coordination that allows federal and state agencies to work together to successfully identify, investigate and prosecute major interstate and international drug trafficking organizations and other criminal enterprises.