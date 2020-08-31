Judge sentences former Marion County doctor on drug charge

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A former Marion County doctor has been sentenced to prison on a drug charge.

Eugenio Menez

Eugenio Menez, 69, a former physician of Fairmont, has been sentenced to 48 months in prison, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Menez pleaded guilty in March to a one-count information charging him with distribution of controlled substances outside the bounds of professional medical practice. Menez admitted to illegally distributing oxycodone in September 2015 in Marion County, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Menez was a family physician who practiced in Marion County. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said he distributed controlled substances outside the course of professional medical practice by writing prescriptions for several women in exchange for sexual favors.

Even though the patients had medical appointments, those visits involved sexual acts, and Menez did not conduct medical exams of those patients, according to a press release. The appointments would be scheduled either early in the morning at his office before his staff reported or at his home. The patients believed they would have been denied their prescriptions if they did not consent to the sexual acts. The patients’ accounts were corroborated by numerous video recordings produced by Menez.

Menez has surrendered his medical license, as well as his DEA registration, which permitted him to write prescriptions.

Mezen was also ordered to pay a $25,000 fine.

The Drug Enforcement Administration investigated.