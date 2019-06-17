Judge sentences Harrison County man for distributing methamphetamine

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A judge sentenced a Harrison County man for his role in distributing methamphetamine.

Donald Hickman Jr., 43, of Reynoldsville, will spend 4 years, 9 months in prison, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Hickman pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of methamphetamine. Hickman admitted to selling methamphetamine in January 2018 in Harrison County, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Greater Harrison Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated. The United States Marshals Service assisted.

The investigation was funded in part by the federal Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force Program. The OCDETF program supplies critical federal funding and coordination that allows federal and state agencies to work together to successfully identify, investigate and prosecute major interstate and international drug trafficking organizations and other criminal enterprises.