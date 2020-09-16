Judge sentences Harrison County man to 228 months in prison for drug and gun charges

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A judge has sentenced a Harrison County man for drug distribution and firearms charges.

Offender Picture
Philip Finley

Philip K. Finley, 53, of Clarksburg, will spend 19 years in prison, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Finley pleaded guilty in January 2019 to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute methamphetamine and one count of possession of firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking crime, the office said.

Finley admitted to distributing methamphetamine in Harrison County from March until September 2018. He also admitted to having 12 different firearms in his possession during the crime, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods.  Project Safe Neighborhoods is the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts.  PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Greater Harrison Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination WV
Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories