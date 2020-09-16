Judge sentences Harrison County man to 228 months in prison for drug and gun charges

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A judge has sentenced a Harrison County man for drug distribution and firearms charges.

Philip Finley

Philip K. Finley, 53, of Clarksburg, will spend 19 years in prison, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Finley pleaded guilty in January 2019 to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute methamphetamine and one count of possession of firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking crime, the office said.

Finley admitted to distributing methamphetamine in Harrison County from March until September 2018. He also admitted to having 12 different firearms in his possession during the crime, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Greater Harrison Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated.