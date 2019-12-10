Judge sentences Harrison County man to prison term for selling meth near playground

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A federal judge has sentenced a Harrison County man for selling methamphetamine near a playground.

John Lyons

John Lyons, 46, of Salem, will spend 1 year, 8 months in prison for distributing methamphetamine near a playground, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Lyons pleaded guilty in July 2019 to one count of distribution of methamphetamine in proximity to a protected location. Lyons admitted to selling methamphetamine near Jackson Park playground in Harrison County in February 2017.

The Greater Harrison Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated.