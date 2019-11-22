Judge sentences Harrison County woman for methamphetamine distribution

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A judge has sentenced a Harrison County woman for methamphetamine distribution.

Ashley Wagner, 29, of Clarksburg, will spend 12 years, 7 months in prison for her involvement in a methamphetamine distribution operation, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Ashley Wagner

Wagner pleaded guilty in April 2019 to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Wagner admitted to working with other people to distribute methamphetamine from October 2017 to September 2018 in Harrison County and elsewhere, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Greater Harrison Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated.

The investigation was funded in part by the federal Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force Program. The OCDETF program supplies critical federal funding and coordination that allows federal and state agencies to work together to successfully identify, investigate and prosecute major interstate and international drug trafficking organizations and other criminal enterprises.