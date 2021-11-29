Judge sentences Marion County murderer to life in prison, plus at least 153 years

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A man found guilty of murder in Marion County has been sentenced to life in prison.

On Monday, Brian Lyon was seen before Marion County Circuit Judge Patrick Wilson for a sentencing on the charges of first-degree murder, first-degree sexual assault, first-degree robbery with a firearm, attempted first-degree murder, two counts of burglary and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony for which he was found guilty in Sept.

After hearing from the surviving victim in the case, the prosecution recommended Wilson sentence Lyon to 1-15 years for burglary; life without mercy for the charge of first-degree murder; 50 years for first-degree robbery; 10 years for use of a firearm in the commission of a felony; 50 years for burglary, a $10,000 fine for first-degree sexual assault; 3-15 years for felon offense attempted murder with a firearm; as well as 10 years for use of a firearm to commit a felony.

In total for the crimes, the prosecution recommended 238 years to be served consecutively, as well as no parole to be offered to Lyon until he had served at least 66 years “to guarantee the safety of the public,” the prosecution said.

After hearing the prosecution’s recommendation, Wilson stated that, after “hearing the entirety of the trial, there was a mountain of evidence against [Lyon]” and that he “shares the state’s view that if he isn’t incarcerated, he will commit crimes again.”

At that point, Wilson sentenced Lyon to 15 years on the charge of burglary; life without mercy for the charge of first-degree murder; 50 years for first-degree robbery; 10 years for use of a firearm in the commission of a felony; 50 years for burglary; not less than 15 and no more than 35 years and a $10,000 fine for first-degree sexual assault; not less than 3 and no more than 15 years for felony offense attempted murder with a firearm; and 10 years for use of a firearm to commit a felony, totaling life plus at least 153 years.

Wilson stated that due to “the severity and heinousness of the crimes,” Lyon will serve his term consecutively; when Wilson asked Lyon if he had anything to say, Lyon said he did not.

Lyon is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail awaiting a transfer to a state prison.