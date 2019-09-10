Judge sentences Michigan man on drug and weapons charges in Marion County

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A federal judge has sentenced a Michigan man who pleaded guilty to drug and firearms charges.

Lamar Perdue, 21, of Detroit, will spend 16 years, 3 months in prison, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

“This is a significant sentence in a significant case. Methamphetamine, fentanyl, and firearms is a trifecta you do not want to be part of. When you combine these activities with a location near a school, the sentence is just and effective. We will continue to aggressively take action against those traveling to our communities to do our citizens harm. This prosecution is an example of excellent work by law enforcement and our prosecution team. More prosecutions are coming,” said United States Attorney Bill Powell.

Lamar Perdue

Perdue pleaded guilty in May 2019 to one count of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute and distribute controlled substances; one count of aiding and abetting possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a protected location; one count of aiding and abetting possession with the intent to distribute heroin within 1,000 feet of a protected location; one count of aiding and abetting possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a protected location; and one count of aiding and abetting possession of firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking crime.

Perdue was distributing the drugs near West Fairmont Middle School in Marion County. The crimes took place from the fall of 2018 to January 2019, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

During the investigation, agents seized drugs valued at approximately $200,000, including more than 1.9 kilos of methamphetamine, 80 grams of fentanyl and hundreds of prescription pills, including opiates, and marijuana. The amount of fentanyl was enough to kill 40,000 people, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Agents also found a rifle, two pistols and more than $18,000 in cash in a rental property in Fairmont.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods. Project Safe Neighborhoods is the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally-based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

The Three Rivers Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force; the Drug Enforcement Administration; and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated.