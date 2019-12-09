Judge sentences Mississippi man for methamphetamine distribution charge in Harrison County

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A judge has sentenced a Mississippi man to more than 12 years in prison for his role in a methamphetamine distribution operation.

Kedric Pearson, 35, of Waynesboro, Mississippi, will spend 12 years, 4 months in prison, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Pearson pleaded guilty in April 2019 to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Pearson admitted to working with other people to distribute methamphetamine in Harrison County and elsewhere from the fall of 2017 to September 2018.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Greater Harrison Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated.

The investigation was funded in part by the federal Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force Program. The OCDETF program supplies critical federal funding and coordination that allows federal and state agencies to work together to successfully identify, investigate and prosecute major interstate and international drug trafficking organizations and other criminal enterprises.