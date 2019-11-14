Judge sentences Monongalia County man on drug charge

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A judge has sentenced a Morgantown man for his role in a drug distribution operation.

Jesse Tichenor, 27, will spend three years on probation for his involvement in a drug distribution operation, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Tichenor pleaded guilty in August 2019 to one count of unlawful use of a communication facility. Tichenor admitted to using a phone to help distribute “crack” cocaine in March 2017 in Monongalia County, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The Mon Metro Drug and Violent Crime Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, led the investigation.

The investigation was funded by the federal Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force Program. The OCDETF program supplies critical federal funding and coordination that allows federal and state agencies to work together to successfully identify, investigate and prosecute major interstate and international drug trafficking organizations and other criminal enterprises.