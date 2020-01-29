Judge sentences Morgantown pharmacist to prison time on drug and tax charges

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A judge sentenced a Morgantown pharmacist to more than 10 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to drug and tax charges.

Scott Tingler, 41, will spend 10 years, 1 month in prison for illegally distributing oxycodone, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Tingler pleaded guilty in May 2019 to one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances outside the bounds of professional medical practice and one count of false tax return. Tingler admitted to conspiring with other people to distribute more than 7,400 grams of oxycodone in Monongalia County and elsewhere from August 2014 to August 2018. Tingler also admitted to filing a false tax return in April 2015, grossly understating his taxable income, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

“Too many lives have already been lost in this great state to opioids. We must hold those who are sworn to help the sick and injured accountable when they choose to break their oath and the law. I’ve said it before, but a white coat will not protect you from prosecution if you are illegally peddling pills or other drugs,” said Powell.

Tingler was ordered to pay $507,942.42 in restitution to the IRS and former employees. A money judgment was also made in the amount of $1,845,000, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

As a part of the plea agreement, Tingler agreed to relinquish his pharmacy license and not seek to reinstate the same, and agreed to not seek employment in any position that would require or permit him to handle or dispense controlled substances during any period of incarceration or supervised release, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigative Division; the Drug Enforcement Administration Tactical Diversion Squad; the Morgantown Police Department; the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office; and West Virginia State Police BCI investigated.

These charges are the result of investigations supported by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force under the Attorney General-led Synthetic Opioid Surge/Special Operations Division Project Clean Sweep. This initiative seeks to reduce the supply of synthetic opioids in “hot spot” areas previously identified by the Attorney General of the United States, thereby reducing drug overdoses and drug overdose deaths, and identify wholesale distribution networks and sources of supply operating nationally and internationally.