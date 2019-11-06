Judge sentences Ohio man on sex charge in Harrison County

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A judge sentenced an Ohio man for crossing state lines to have illegal sexual contact.

James Scott, 32, of Hudson, Ohio, will spend 4 years, 2 months in prison for a sex charge, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

James Scott

Scott pleaded guilty in June 2019 to one count of travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct. Scott admitted to traveling from Ohio to Harrison County to engage in illegal sexual conduct in February 2019.

The Bridgeport Police Department investigated.

This case is prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from online exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as identify and rescue victims.