Judge sentences Pennsylvania man for his role in drug distribution operation

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A judge has sentenced a Pennsylvania man for his role in distributing heroin.

Armand Taylor

Armand Taylor, 26, of Penn Hills, was sentenced to 18 months in prison for his role in a drug distribution operation, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Taylor, also known as “Scrap,” pleaded guilty in October 2019 to one count of distribution of heroin. Taylor admitted to selling heroin in June 2017 in Harrison County, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The case was investigated by the Greater Harrison Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force and the West Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation.