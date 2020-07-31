Judge sentences Randolph County man for meth charge

ELKINS, W.Va. – A judge has sentenced a Randolph County man for a federal methamphetamine charge.

Eric Harris

Eric Harris, 40, of Beverly, will spend 36 months in prison for a drug distribution charge, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Harris pleaded guilty in June 2019 to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Harris admitted to distributing methamphetamine, also known as “ice,” in September 2018 in Randolph County, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The Mountain Region Drug & Violent Crime Task Force investigated.

The investigation was funded by the federal Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force Program. OCDETF was established in 1982 to conduct comprehensive, multilevel attacks on major drug trafficking and money laundering organizations and is the keystone of the Department of Justice’s drug reduction strategy. Today, OCDETF combines the resources and expertise of its member federal agencies in cooperation with state and local law enforcement. The principal mission of the OCDETF program is to identify, disrupt and dismantle the most serious drug trafficking organizations, transnational criminal organizations and money laundering organizations that present a significant threat to the public safety, economic or national security of the United States.