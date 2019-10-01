Judge sentences Randolph County man for methamphetamine distribution

ELKINS, W.Va. – A judge has sentenced a Randolph County man to prison for distributing methamphetamine.

Jonathan Mowery, 37, of Harman, was sentenced to 5 years, 10 months in prison, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Jonathan Mowery

Mowery pleaded guilty in April 2019 to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Mowery admitted to distributing methamphetamine, also known as “ice,” in March 2017 in Randolph County, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Mountain Region Drug & Violent Crime Task Force investigated.

The investigation was funded by the federal Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force Program (OCDETF). The OCDETF program supplies critical federal funding and coordination that allows federal and state agencies to work together to successfully identify, investigate and prosecute major interstate and international drug trafficking organizations and other criminal enterprises.