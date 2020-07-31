Judge sentences Randolph County man on child pornography charge

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A judge has sentenced a Randolph County man on a child pornography charge.

Jack Rice

Jack Rice, 62, of Elkins, will spend 4 years, 9 months in prison for a child pornography charge, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Rice pleaded guilty in February 2020 to one count of possession of child pornography. Rice admitted to having images of child pornography depicting minors younger than the age of 12 in January 2018 in Harrison County.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, West Virginia State Police and the Bridgeport Police Department investigated.