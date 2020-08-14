Judge sentences Randolph County man on federal methamphetamine charge

ELKINS, W.Va. – A federal judge has sentenced a Randolph County man for a drug charge.

Phillip Boyles

Phillip Boyles, 33, of Kerens, will spend 46 months in prison for his role in a methamphetamine distribution operation, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Boyles pleaded guilty in January 2019 to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Boyles admitted to conspiring with other people to distribute methamphetamine from December 2017 to March 2018 in Tucker and Randolph counties, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The Mountain Region Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force investigated.