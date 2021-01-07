Judge sentences Upshur County man on federal drug charge

ELKINS, W.Va. – A judge sentenced an Upshur County man for a federal methamphetamine charge.

Jason Barcus

Jason Benton Barcus, 41, of Ellamore, was sentenced to 7 years, 3 months in prison for methamphetamine distribution, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Barcus pleaded guilty in July 2020 to one count of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. Barcus admitted to distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine in March 2019 in Upshur County, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The Mountain Lakes Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force investigated.