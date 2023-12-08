CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A jury convicted a federal inmate in the death of a fellow inmate at United States Penitentiary Hazleton.

Stephen C. Crawford, 44, a federal inmate formerly housed at USP Hazleton, was found guilty of the death of a fellow inmate, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

After a five-day trial, a jury found Crawford guilty of assault of voluntary manslaughter; assault with a dangerous weapon; and assault resulting in serious bodily harm. According to court documents and statements made in court, Crawford used a prison-made weapon to stab another inmate multiple times. The inmate later died from his injuries.

Crawford faces up to 15 more years in federal prison for the manslaughter charge and faces up to 10 years for each of the assault charges, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Brandon Flower and Andrew Cogar prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided.