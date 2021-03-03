Jury convicts man in child abuse death of 5-year-old Harrison County boy

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – It took the jury a little more than a half hour to convict Peter Wodzinski in the death of five-year-old Keaton Boggs in Harrison County.

Peter Wodzinski

The jury found Wodzinski guilty of death of a child by a parent, guardian or custodian by knowingly allowing child abuse by another person.

The defense has 10 days to submit any motions.

There is no date set for Wodzinski to be sentenced.

Peter Wodzinski was the first of three people to stand trial in the case, with Chasity Wodzinski scheduled to be tried beginning March 29 and Michelle Boggs set to be tried beginning April 19.