Jury convicts man in Harrison County cold case murder trial

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – After deliberating for more than 4.5 hours, a jury has convicted William Jeffries of second-degree murder in the 1981 death of 7-year-old Conrad Roger “C.R.” Diaz.

William Jeffries

The jury received the case just before 2:30 Wednesday afternoon after the prosecution and defense wrapped up their arguments.

The trial took three days to complete.

On Wednesday, West Virginia Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Allen Mock described in detail the wounds to Diaz’ neck and showed the body as it was found at the crime scene. He also concluded that Diaz had been beaten, stabbed and strangled.

The defense focused its argument Wednesday on two witnesses who are both retired state troopers.

Both of the troopers spoke to their belief that a 13-year-old boy, who was released because of a lack of evidence, was the one who killed Diaz, not Jeffries.

To that end, one trooper spoke about how Jeffries was slow and easy to lead “if you wanted to take that route.” Further, he explained where Jeffries had been on the day of the incident and stated that Jeffries would not have been able to get up into the woods at the time the crime was committed.

However, the jury was not persuaded by the defense’s efforts.

Jeffries will be sentenced May 8 at 9 a.m.