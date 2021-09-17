Jury in Marion County murder trial recommends no mercy after conviction

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — The jury in the trial of a man accused of murder in Marion County has returned to find him guilty on all charges and did not recommend mercy.

Brian Lyon

According to Assistant Marion County Prosecuting Attorney J.T. Hodges, the work leading up to Lyon’s trial took almost two years before he and fellow assistant prosecuting attorney Sean Murphy could give their opening statements on Sept. 8 before Marion County Circuit Judge Patrick Wilson.

The case began in the hands of the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, however, the prosecutor’s office received additional aid from the Fairmont Police Department, Pennsylvania State Police, the Washington County District Attorney’s office, as well as other out-of-state witnesses, Hodges said.

Hodges and Murphy gave their closing arguments on Sept. 15, and the next day, the jury came back to find Lyon guilty on the counts of first-degree murder, first-degree sexual assault, first-degree robbery with a firearm, attempted first-degree murder, two counts of burglary and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Additionally, the jury did not recommend mercy in the first-degree murder charge, and a prior charge for kidnapping for which Lyon had been indicted during the June 2020 term of the Marion County Grand Jury had been dropped prior to the trial, Hodges said.

Lyon’s sentencing has been set for Nov. 29 before Judge Wilson. He remains in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail.