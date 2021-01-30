Juvenile allegedly fatally shoots step-grandfather in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia State Police have taken in a juvenile suspect for allegedly shooting and killing his step-grandfather.

WVSP Troopers with the Hamlin Detachment say they responded to a call to Maple St. in Hamlin for a gunshot wound around 10:08 p.m on Friday, Jan. 29.

The investigation led troopers to a juvenile suspect who allegedly shot his step-grandfather, Bobby Walden Jr., 60. Lincoln County EMS was taking Walden to seek treatment for his injuries, but officials say he died on the way to the hospital.

Troopers say the juvenile was taken into custody and a juvenile petition has been completed for murder.