Juvenile arrested for murder in Lewis County death investigation

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WESTON, W.Va. — A juvenile has been charged with murder following a death in Lewis County.

According to a press release sent out by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department, deputies with the assistance of the Mountain Lakes Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, the West Virginia State Police and the FBI took a juvenile into custody on Thursday afternoon, in connection to the Dec. 27, 2021 death of Beth Jordan, 36, of Weston. The incident happened on Shoemaker Road in the Ireland-Wildcat area.

The juvenile has been charged with first-degree murder and is being held in a juvenile lockdown facility to await further court proceedings, the release states.

The identify and age of the juvenile has not been released at this time.

Read more CRIME on WBOY

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories