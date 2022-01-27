Juvenile arrested for murder in Lewis County death investigation

WESTON, W.Va. — A juvenile has been charged with murder following a death in Lewis County.

According to a press release sent out by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department, deputies with the assistance of the Mountain Lakes Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, the West Virginia State Police and the FBI took a juvenile into custody on Thursday afternoon, in connection to the Dec. 27, 2021 death of Beth Jordan, 36, of Weston. The incident happened on Shoemaker Road in the Ireland-Wildcat area.

The juvenile has been charged with first-degree murder and is being held in a juvenile lockdown facility to await further court proceedings, the release states.

The identify and age of the juvenile has not been released at this time.