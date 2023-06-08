BRIDGEPORT, Ohio (WTRF) — A Bridgeport, Ohio K-9 was busy on his birthday, helping make an arrest of three West Virginians, including a Clarksburg woman.

Bridgeport Police say officers initiated a traffic stop on DeKalb Street near Jaquette Street after they observed indicators of criminal behavior and requested K-9 assistance from the Martins Ferry Police Department.

Officers say K-9 Patches had a positive alert on the vehicle.

Josh Carney

Police officers did a search and said they found approximately 1 ounce of combined fentanyl, heroin, crack and approximately $1,000 in cash. Officers say they also took a scale and packaging materials.

Joseph Payne

Joshua Carney of Wheeling, Kristen Nieman of Clarksburg, and Joseph Payne of Wheeling were transported to the Belmont County Jail and charged with Felony 2 Trafficking in Drugs and Felony 2 Possession of Drugs.

Kristen Nieman

Carney and Nieman were also charged with Misdemeanor Drug Paraphernalia and Drug Abuse Instruments.