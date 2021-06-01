Kanawha County man charged after troopers find marijuana and THC oil in vehicle during traffic stop in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Kanawha County man has been charged after troopers said they found marijuana and THC oil in his vehicle during a traffic stop in Clarksburg.

On May 30, troopers with the Harrison County detachment of the West Virginia State Police were at mile marker 125 on I-79 northbound when they saw a silver SUV traveling at a high rate of speed, according to a criminal complaint.

When troopers took a reading of the SUV’s speed and found it to be traveling at 85 mph in a posted 70 mph zone, at which point troopers made a traffic stop, they said.

Chanse Nappier

Troopers made contact with the driver, Chanse Nappier, 25, of Dunbar, who had a revoked driver’s license for a DUI conviction, according to the complaint.

At that time, police performed a vehicle search before a tow truck arrived to impound the vehicle, and they “could smell a strong odor of marijuana once opening the rear driver’s side door,” troopers said.

In the back seat of the vehicle, troopers found a backpack containing “a large plastic bag” with 114.1 grams of suspected marijuana, as well as “a small amount” of presumed THC oil, which weighed 17.6 grams, according to the complaint.

Nappier has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.