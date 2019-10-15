Kentucky man accused of driving to Ritchie County to perform sexual acts with minor

ELLENBORO, W.Va. – A Kentucky man has been arrested after troopers said he traveled to Ritchie County with the intention to meet and perform sexual acts with a 15-year-old boy.

Joseph Hutchinson

On October 11, Joseph Hutchinson, 55, of Covington, Kentucky, posted an add on Craigslist in the Parkersburg Community, General Community section, according to a criminal complaint filed by West Virginia State Police. Troopers said the post from Hutchinson stated he was a male who was “Looking for a young guy, 18-30, to meet today through Sunday.”

Troopers stated the ad was answered by a person who was believed by Hutchinson to be a 15-year-old boy, and they communicated back and forth through email approximately 82 times between October 11 and October 13 in reference to meeting and performing oral sex in Ellenboro, West Virginia.

Troopers said the believed to be 15-year-old child sent a message to Hutchinson on October 11 stating he was 15 and a student in Ritchie County, and Hutchinson acknowledged this message and the boy’s age. Hutchinson then sent a picture showing adult male genitalia to the believed to be 15-year-old child.

Court documents stated Hutchinson and the believed to be 15-year-old child made final plans to meet at the McDonalds at 11 a.m. Hutchinson arrived at the McDonalds and was arrested without incident, according to the complaint.

Troopers said Hutchinson was then interviewed and admitted to speaking to a male 15-year old but said he changed his mind and was just going to buy the boy lunch.

Hutchinson has been charged with solicitation of a minor. He is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail and his bail has been set at $50,000.