BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A missing Bridgeport infant who was kidnapped by her mother has been found in New York.

After going missing in March, now 12-month-old Iris Chidester has been found, safe, in Stockton, New York, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. Iris was kidnapped by her mother, 35-year-old Adrienne Marean, on March 7 and the Bridgeport Police Department issued a warrant for her arrest. Soon after, they asked for help from U.S. Marshals Mountain State Fugitive Task Force because Marean has connections to New York and police believed she might be hiding there.

Iris Chidester

Adrienne Marean

U.S. Marshal’s investigation led them to western New York where they believed Marean was hiding with the child. And on April 21, members of the Mountain State Fugitive Task Force, New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force, New York State Police, and the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office arrested Marean and recovered Iris.

“Our continued partnership with the U.S. Marshals Service has proven to be pivotal in locating missing children and our most dangerous fugitives,” said Interim Bridgeport Police Chief Mark Rogers.

“This case led investigators to numerous states and even into Canada,” said Acting U.S. Marshal Terry Moore. “The safe recovery of this child is a direct result of non-stop investigative efforts coupled with the interstate collaboration of federal, state, and local authorities.”