PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — The May 2023 term of the Barbour County Grand Jury returned indictments on Monday.

Sammy Martz

Sammy Martz, 48, of Philippi, who was accused back in January of kidnapping and torturing a woman, including “burning her with a torch” multiple times, was indicted on charges of kidnapping, domestic battery, malicious assault, possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver and prohibited person with possession of a firearm. At the time of his arrest, he was charged with kidnapping.

Ashley White

Ashley White, 39, of Belington, was indicted on charges of child neglect creating risk of bodily injury and aggravated driving under the influence. She was arrested in March after a crash where a 6-year-old child needed to be extricated from the vehicle. The child told first responders he had “head and neck pain,” according to the criminal complaint filed against White at the time.

Breanna Gill, 22, and William Miller, 34, both of Belington, were both indicted on a charge of child neglect creating risk of serious bodily injury. The two were arrested last month after law enforcement found two young children unattended and playing in the road at the intersection of Industrial Park Avenue and Marion Street in Barbour County. The kids were found a quarter mile away from the home where they had last been seen, according to the criminal complaints filed against Gill and Miller at the time. Gill allegedly told state troopers that she and Miller were watching the children play outside but then “went into the house to get a drink” and “when they returned outside, the children were gone,” according to the complaint.

Breanna Gill William Miller

According to a press release from the Barbour County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, arraignments will be held on May 31, beginning at 9 a.m. Click here to read all of the indictments.