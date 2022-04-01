SALEM, W.Va. – A Harrison County man is facing a felony charge after police said he stole 10 to 12 children’s tablets from a church.

In early February, Salem Police were called to the Salem Baptist Church, on East Main Street, after the church’s pastor noticed that the building had been broken into.

James Lattea

The church’s surveillance cameras caught a man breaking into the building around 3 a.m. on Feb. 2, according to court documents.

Cameras then show the man going into the church’s youth room and leaving it carrying a bag full of electronic devices, a criminal complaint said.

Salem’s police chief reviewed the camera footage and was able to identify the man breaking in as James Lattea, 47 of Salem.

Chief Adam Zahradnik wrote in Lattea’s complaint that he was able to recognize Lattea’s face and mannerisms after having dealt with him “numerous times.”

The tablets had been donated by the Doddridge County Board of Education and had a value of $1,200.

Lattea was picked up on March 29 on a grand larceny charge. He is being held in the North Central Regional Jail, with bail set at $5,000.