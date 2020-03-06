Kingwood man charged with multiple counts of sexual assault after minor discloses incidents during forensic interview, deputies say

KINGWOOD, W.Va. — A Kingwood man has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault after a female victim disclosed several incidents during a forensic interview with the Child Advocacy Center in Preston County.

According to a complaint filed by the Preston County Sheriff’s Department, a man reported to deputies with the sheriff’s department that his daughter had been sexually assaulted, and the man consented to letting deputies perform a forensic interview with her.

William McKinley

During the forensic interview, which was performed at the Preston County Child Advocacy Center, the victim disclosed that William McKinley, 56, of Kingwood, had been “sexually assaulting and molesting her since she was” 7 or 8 years old, deputies said.

In the interview, the victim said that all of the incidents occurred in Kingwood at McKinley’s residence and began when McKinley asked if the victim “had ever watched any pornography,” according to the complaint, then showed the victim pornographic videos on his computer.

While showing the victim the pornographic videos, McKinley began to touch her inappropriately, deputies said, and he would force the victim to touch his genitals. During these incidents, the victim told McKinley to stop, but he did not, according to the complaint.

On other occassions, McKinley would touch the genitals, sometimes doing so while she was sleeping, and on many occasions while at McKinley’s residence, he would attempt to place his mouth on her genitals and would try to force her mouth on his, deputies said.

The incidents continued until the victim was 12 years of age, according to the complaint.

McKinley is charged with 10 counts of first-degree sexual assault. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $250,000 bond.