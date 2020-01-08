Kingwood man facing drug charge following suspicious vehicle complaint

KINGWOOD, W.Va, – A Kingwood has been arrested after police said they found methamphetamine in his possession when they responded to a suspicious vehicle complaint.

On Monday, January 6, deputies with the Preston County Sheriff’s Department received a suspicious vehicle complaint stating there was a vehicle sitting in their driveway. Deputies said they were advised that the vehicle flashed its headlights and that motion lights were being activated on the back side of the residence.

Anthony Jones

The complaint stated that deputies arrived on scene and identified the driver of the vehicle as Anthony Jones, 34, of Kingwood. Deputies said they asked Jones to exit the vehicle and detained him. Deputies then asked Jones for his ID and he stated his wallet was in the driver’s side door of the vehicle, according to the complaint.

Deputies said that as they opened the door to retrieve Jones’ wallet, they observed a plastic bag containing a white crystal-like substance on the driver’s seat in plain view. Deputies said they asked Jones if the substance in the back was methamphetamine, and Jones replied that it was.

The complaint stated that deputies then conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and located three different calibration weights for a digital scale, a substance that appeared to be cannabinoid wax and other drug paraphernalia. Deputies said Jones had $190 in cash on his person.

The complaint stated that deputies field tested the substance found in the front seat and confirmed it was methamphetamine. Deputies also said they determined the weight of the methamphetamine to be approximately 27 grams. The complaint stated that due to the deputies’ experience, 27 grams of methamphetamine is indicative of an individual who sells or deals controlled substances, rather than the typical drug user that commonly possesses a couple grams at a time.

Jones has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, according to court documents. He is currently being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail.