Kingwood sex offender arrested on failure to register, drug, fleeing charges

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – A Kingwood man is facing multiple charges after troopers said they found drugs in his possession while going to his residence to apprehend him for failing to register as a sex offender.

Robert Lester

On Thursday, January 9, troopers went to the residence of Robert Lester, 32, in Kingwood for failure to register as a sex offender, according to a criminal complaint filed by West Virginia State Police.

Troopers said Lester failed to register at the Kingwood detachment of the West Virginia State Police three days after incarceration, as required after his release on January 4. Lester is a convicted sex offender with a conviction date of September 10, 2010 for first degree sexual assault, according to court documents.

Troopers said Lester met law enforcement at his front door, when a trooper noticed a small baggie containing a clear, crystal-like substance, which appeared to be methamphetamine, laying on the floor inside the apartment. The complaint stated Lester was then asked to step out onto the porch. Lester then pulled a small grey container from his pocket and began running away from troopers.

The complaint stated that troopers gave Lester several commands to stop and eventually apprehended him following a foot chase along Old Tunnelton Pike and into the woods.

Lester has been charged with one felony count of failure to register as a sex offender, a misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor count of fleeing from an officer, according to court documents.