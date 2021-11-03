Kingwood woman gets 8+ year prison sentence in Texas-to-Morgantown drug ring

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh sentenced a Preston County woman to more than eight years(100 months) in federal prison for her role in methamphetamine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, and heroin drug distribution operation, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Tiffany Groves, 43 of Kingwood, pleaded guilty in April 2021 to one count of “Aiding and Abetting Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.” Groves admitted to distributing methamphetamine in April 2020 in Monongalia County.

Tiffany Groves

Groves was one of 25 people indicted in October 2020 as a part of the multi-state drug ring. Last month, Monongalia County resident, Antonio Buzzo, was sentenced to nearly a year in prison, for his role in the case. Several of other their other co-conspirators have previously been sentenced to prison, while several other woman have also pleaded guilty for their roles in the ring.

The FBI’s Northern West Virginia Drug Task Force in partnership with the Mon Metro Drug Task Force, investigated. The task forces have members from the Federal Bureau of Investigation; the Drug Enforcement Administration; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; West Virginia State Police; Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office; and, the Morgantown, WVU, Granville and Star City police departments. The investigation was also assisted by the following law enforcement partners: the Monongalia County Prosecutor’s Office, the FBI in Houston, Texas; the Houston Police Department’s Multi Agency Gang Initiative; the United States Postal Inspection Service in Houston; and, the FBI and DEA in Los Angeles, California.

This case is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

Groves is being held in the North Central Regional Jail, awaiting a transfer to a federal facility.