Kuwaiti man gets federal prison sentence for selling drug near WVU campus

CLARKSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA – A Kuwaiti man was sentenced Monday to a year and a day in federal prison for selling cocaine near West Virginia University, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Hashim Hussein, also known as “Kuwait,” 22, pleaded guilty to one count of “Distribution of Cocaine Hydrochloride within 1000 Feet of Protected Location” in August 2020. Hussein admitted to selling cocaine hydrochloride, also known as “Coke,” in December 2019 near the WVU campus.

Hussein was originally indicted in February 2020.

The FBI and Mon Metro Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force investigated the case.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh handed down Hussein’s sentence.