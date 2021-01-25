Kuwaiti man gets federal prison sentence for selling drug near WVU campus

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA – A Kuwaiti man was sentenced Monday to a year and a day in federal prison for selling cocaine near West Virginia University, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Hashim Hussein, also known as “Kuwait,” 22, pleaded guilty to one count of “Distribution of Cocaine Hydrochloride within 1000 Feet of Protected Location” in August 2020. Hussein admitted to selling cocaine hydrochloride, also known as “Coke,” in December 2019 near the WVU campus.

Hussein was originally indicted in February 2020.

The FBI and Mon Metro Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force investigated the case.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh handed down Hussein’s sentence.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories