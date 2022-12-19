CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A suspect wanted for the attempted murder of two tourists in California has been apprehended in the Kanawha City area of Charleston by the U.S. Marshals Southern District of West Virginia CUFFED Task Force and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team.

Brandon Manyo Dixon

Brandon Manyo Dixon, 25, was taken into custody Monday at around 6 p.m. after “Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) detectives developed information that Dixon was in the Charleston Area,” according to a U.S. Marshal release. Dixon allegedly shot and wounded two United Kingdom tourists after they got into a physical altercation at a Venice Beach bar on July 30, 2022.

U.S. Marshal Michael Baylous said, “the partnership between the CUFFED Task Force and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is invaluable. Having a highly trained SWAT team that can be called upon in a moment’s notice helps enhance CUFFED’s ability to quickly apprehend dangerous fugitives before they can do more harm to society.”

After Dixon’s arraignment by a Kanawha County Magistrate, he was transported to the South Central Regional Jail with no bond.