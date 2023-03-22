UPDATE (11:25 a.m. on Wednesday, March 22): US Attorney Will Thompson’s office plans to hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon during which they say they will announce the “largest methamphetamine seizure in West Virginia history.”

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—There was a large police presence at the FBI building in Charleston on Wednesday morning.

Not much is known about the situation, but a spokesperson from the FBI confirmed that there was law enforcement activity in the area.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said that their SWAT team assisted the FBI in executing arrest warrants, but the details of those arrests will need to be released by the FBI.

The FBI says they expect to hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.